Watch: Thabong battles sewage horror as elections looms

Johannesburg- The putrid smell of overflowing sewage in Thabong township pollutes the city of Welkom.

Decaying infrastructure and dirt accumulating in the streets add to the unhealthy and dangerous living conditions in Welkom, known as the Circle City, especially its surrounding township, including Thabong.

The stench and filth is one of the many reasons residents of Thabong have called for the mayor of Matjhabeng municipality, Nkosinjani Speelman, to resign.

“The smell is unbearable, we have been pleading with our ward councillor to assist with this sewage problem,” said resident, Mantswaki Thakane.

A resident affected by the sewage leaking into her home said she lives in filth. “Since December last year, I’ve been battling with this sewage problem, even my neighbours offered a helping hand, but this was beyond our control,” said Mmalerato Modikeng.

The deteriorating conditions can be attributed to the long-standing pipeline project that has not been completed. Out of the four pipelines, only one is functioning. The sewage issue affects areas such as Thabong extensions, Hani Park and Phokeng.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the municipality reported that the construction of water and sewage infrastructure in ward 16 and 20 cost the municipality more R40-million.

In its integrated development plan, the municipality prioritised water sewage infrastructure and upgrading of sewer for 120 units.

Meanwhile, the sewage crisis is affecting all areas of residents’ lives. Motorists, especially taxi owners, are now unable to use the city’s main road, Constantia Road.

A taxi driver, who asked not to be named, blamed leaders “who fight their own personal battles at the expense of residents”.

When asked if he will vote in the upcoming local government elections in November, he said he doesn’t see the need to vote.

Residents also complaint of crime, including cable theft, burglaries at schools, the murder of a pupil and the vandalism of graves.

Nnuku Modiseng said law authorities are nowhere to be found when crime occurs. “

We are not safe at all. We live with cruel criminals that sabotage the infrastructure, for instance, they steal power cables and we most often end up without electricity,” said Modiseng.

Watch one of the affected areas below:

Residents deeply concerned about water sewage affecting their farms in the Free State Province.

What authorities say

Matjhabeng municipality

“The Matjhabeng local municipality acknowledges the challenges facing the municipality, particularly water leaks and sewage spillages. The municipality, through intergovernmental relations engagements with the district and the provincial leadership of the province, has requested national and presidential intervention to assist it to address the ageing infrastructure, sewage challenges and vandalism to our property,” said municipality spokesperson Kgojane Matutle.

“We are confident that their efforts will bear positive efforts. Vandalism has also crippled our financial muscle resulting in a huge backlog as money budgeted for other projects is used to replace stolen cables and other essentials.”

The police

“We are aware of several cases of cable theft, vandalism of public properties and graveyard vandalism. A thorough investigation has been conducted to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“Crime intelligence has already initiated some developments. At the same time, residents and scrap metal dealers must assist the police by not buying suspected stolen copper.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of these copper cable thieves can contact police emergency number 08600 10111 and callers can remain anonymous,” said Thabong SAPS spokesperson, Stephen Thakeng.

The DA

“The issue of water sewage blasters come a long way, this has been happening throughout several cities within Matjhabeng. This includes Thabong, Phomolong, Kutlwanong and Nyakallong,” DA’s chief whipin Matjhabeng councillor Maxie Bardenhost said.

“The situation is terrible, we made site inspection in these areas … in Heinemann it is quite bad, people have lost livestock due to the water sewage problem. As the DA, on 24 March 2021 we filed a criminal case against the municipality, and we later reported the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission on 5 April 2021.

“We are communicating with our residents, and they also agree that the ruling party has failed to meet their demands. There’s infrastructure backlog, and another issue, our people spend days without water. Our citizens are fed up with how the municipality failed them,” said Bardenhorst.

The EFF

“The EFF has been spearheading the call for the ANC to step down. We are not surprised by ageing infrastructure, in which the municipality cannot do anything about it,” said EFF mayoral candidate in Matjhabeng, Mongameli Khobeni.

“Our cities are piled up with rats, this is due to unhealthy environment. Waste and garbage is not collected and water sewage blocks. The ruling party is violating our people’s right that speaks to human dignity.”

