Watch: Memorial service of Riky Rick

Award-winning rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado’s memorial service is taking place today at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Sandton.

The rapper allegedly died by suicide at his estate home in the north of Joburg on Wednesday morning last week. The Boss Zonke hitmaker was 34 and was married with two children.

Riky was laid to rest on Tuesday in a private send-off attended by his family and close friends.

https://live.cottonfest.co.za/

‘I’m sorry for being the one who gives up’- Riky Rick’s suicide letter

Boss Zonke of Kotini

Big Brother evictee Vyno plans to make music like his idol Riky Rick

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author