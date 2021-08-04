Watch live: Shona Ferguson’s funeral service

Johannesburg – Celebrated actor Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest today.

According to the Ferguson Family, the funeral service will be a private ceremony that will be attended only by family members.

“Details of a memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the necessary arrangements have been finalised,” the statement further read.

“We would like to thank our friends and the public at large for the kind words of comfort during this difficult period,” the statement concluded.

Watch the late actor’s funeral service, live, below:

Also read:

Shona Ferguson to be laid to rest at private ceremony on Wednesday

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

#MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World