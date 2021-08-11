Watch live: Ramaphosa at State Capture Inquiry

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption on Wednesday and Thursday in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa.

“The Commission has indicated that the first part of his appearance will cover matters that were outstanding following his appearance on behalf of the African National Congress on 28-29 April 2021. Thereafter the Commission will proceed with matters relating to his positions in the State,” the Presidency said on Tuesday.

Watch the proceedings live below:

