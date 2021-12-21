REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Watch: Dineo Ranaka slams ex-boyfriend Sechaba in public, tweeps react

By Sunday World
Dineo Ranaka has Idols SA fans praising her great judging skills. Image: Instagram.
Dineo Ranaka//Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Radio personality Dineo Ranaka is trending on social media after a video of her lambasting her ex-boyfriend Sechaba Thole at a restaurant went viral.

In a surprise announcement, earlier this year in July, the Metro FM presenter, Ranaka, announced on her Instagram account that she had recently given birth.

“And unto me a child was born. Welcome to the family little one,” she captioned a beautiful picture of her holding up an infant.

It was met with surprise by many who had no clue that she was pregnant.

In the video that went viral on Tuesday, Ranaka can be heard shouting at Thole saying, “The problem is that you think you know me and you think you know too much. I used you to heal. You used people to boost your f****** ego. Grow the f*** up.”

“Talk about ego, I got a bigger one than yours. Of course you’re going to get anxiety when I wake up and I step presence in your life. ‘Hey Dineo I don’t call you because you give me anxiety’. I’m too big,” she further said in the video.

“And its not even about clout and celebrity status, I work too damn hard to be a healthy woman. I work too damn hard,” she added.

Watch the video below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

The video had many on the Twitter streets talking on Tuesday.

Take a look at some of the Tweeps reactions to the video below: 

Also read: 

Baby surprise for Dineo Ranaka fans

Tweeps crown Dineo Ranaka as Queen of radio

Shwashwi: Fortune surely follows Dineo Ranaka

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes