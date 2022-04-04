E-edition
Thulas Nxesi steps into Ayanda Dlodlo’s shoes

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Ayanda Dlodlo

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will temporarily plug the gap as acting minister of public service and administration following the appointment of Ayanda Dlodlo to the board of the World Bank in Washington as the executive director.

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Dlodlo, who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles since 2017, including four ministerial portfolios of communications, home affairs, state security, and public service and administration.

“The president wishes the former minister well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states,” read a statement from the Presidency.

“President Ramaphosa also wishes acting minister Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the Department of Public Service and Administration.”

Nxesi, explained the statement, will continue to perform his responsibilities as minister of employment and labour while plugging the gap left open by Dlodlo.

Sunday World first reported in October 2021 that Dlodlo was tipped to join the World Bank after a tweet with the picture of Dlodlo and National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane outside South Africa’s embassy in Washington. Also in the picture was ambassador Nomaindia Mfeketo and other embassy staff members.

The tweet read: “Update, minister of public service and administration, @MinAyandaDlodlo and @Treasury RSA Director-General @MogajaneD made a stop by the embassy to brief the staff about their attendance to the World Bank annual meetings.”

The post raised questions why Dlodlo formed part of a briefing of embassy staff instead of treasury officials or officials in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

