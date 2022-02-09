Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after fatal shooting

Tembisa hospital has been closed temporarily today (Wednesday 9 February 2022) after a police officer fatally shot his partner, a nursing assistant in the parking lot.

The Gauteng Department of Health(GDoH) advised members of the public, who need access to the hospital’s services, to visit nearby health facilities as the hospital will remain inaccessible.

They said patients that are currently admitted will continue to receive care and the public will be notified when the facility reopens.

Relating the incident, the department said in a statement, that the shooting happened just after 8am this morning. They stated that a 30-year-old police officer entered the premises, driving a state vehicle with blue lights and parked at the Accident Emergency Department’s parking lot.

“The man then called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the Enrolled Nursing Assistant and turned the gun on himself. Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is currently in critical condition,” reads the statement.

They said the closing of the facility allows the police to work on the scene and for the debriefing of counselling to patients and staff.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author