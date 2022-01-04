Suspect of parliament fire named in court

Johannesburg -Alleged Parliament fire starter was remanded in custody as the state prosecutors requested for the matter to be postponed.

The suspect whom the court had named Zandile Chris Mafe who is in his 40s was allegedly arrested at the crime scene in parliament where it is alleged that he was found in possession of stolen property allegedly belonged to the parliament.

Mafe is from Khayelitsha township outside Cape Town.

The suspect is charged with two counts of arson.

He appeared in the Cape Town magistrate courts, where his matter was postponed to 11 January this year.

His lawyer Luvuyo Godla said, “Our submission is that this poor man is made a scapegoat for the failures of the state officials.”

Godla added that the state has all the resources to do its work.

“They now come before the court to ask for a remand of the matter. My client denies these charges and he’s pleading not guilty. My client is not homeless, he has been renting in Langa and Khayelitsha for more than six years,” said Luvuyo Godla.

NPA’s spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila said the matter is still being investigated hence the state has asked for the matter to be postponed.

This comes after an initial fire on Sunday caused the roof of the New Wing housing the assembly’s lower chamber to collapse.

The roof of the Old Wing that houses the upper chamber, and the National Council of Provinces also partially collapsed.

The suspect was allegedly seen by members of the Protection and Security Services; a division of the police service responsible for security at Parliament when they noticed the building was on fire.

The court has granted a 7-day remand of matter for the State to collect bail information and inspection at the crime scene after it is declared safe to do so.

The matter has been postponed to 11 January. The accused will remain in custody.

Take a look at how some tweeps reacted to the court appearance below:

The alleged Parliament arson suspect, appears in court. pic.twitter.com/sauzhscL2g — Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) January 4, 2022

So this is the mastermind behind the burning of the whole parliament, like really pic.twitter.com/cR1jXxPJeb — 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@Rakgadi_EM) January 3, 2022

PPE Corruption – NO ONE is in jail July unrests – NO ONE is in jail Railways fall apart – NO ONE is in jail State-owned enterprises become dysfunctional and bankrupt – NO ONE is in jail Parliament burns down… it seems as if no one will be jailed — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) January 4, 2022

If they say this man, Zandile Mafe knew Parliament Protection officers were not on duty, that nobody was monitoring CCTV cameras, knew water sprinklers were turned off, then the man must be appointed head of Parliamentary Protection Services or Intelligence Operative. Klaar!! pic.twitter.com/pQChkzGvXa — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) January 4, 2022

An entire Parliament building burns down and our State intel concluded that it was ONE lone homeless man who is “maybe 49 or 51 years old.” After arresting him, the building goes up in flames again. 🇿🇦 — Princess 👸🏽 (@Sisi_Sasha) January 4, 2022

