Sundowns break die-hard Pirates’ fans hearts

Johannesburg- Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches’ recent feuding saw them burying the hatchet just to break Orlando Pirates die-hard fans’ hearts by thrashing Bucs 2-0 at Orlando Stadium yesterday, courtesy of the unstoppable goal-poacher Peter Shalulile’s brace.

In this fifth round of DStv Premiership matches, Pirates gave forward Terrence Dzvukamanja a start in the place of Ntsako Makhubela and Deon Hotto got the nod instead of Kabelo Dlamini.

With the intent to attack from the start, Downs co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena started with forward Thabiso Kutumela in the place of midfield maestro Gaston Sirino.

It was a bruising encounter of hard tackling from both sides, more so during the midfield battle for possession with Sundowns coming out of duels unscathed while Pirates suffered from early injury casualties.

Pirates utility player Bandile Shandu was the main tormentor of Downs going forward while Lyle Lakay was responsible for the relentless efforts to try and unlocked the Bucs defence in search for the opening goal.

Just before the recess, Sundowns top striker Shalulile was caught off side after receiving a through ball from his midfield general Themba Zwane but he vowed to come back stronger.

Then nine minutes into the second stanza and from another Zwane assist, Shalulile ensured he did not falter this time as he unleashed a powerful shot leaving keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane sprawled wondering what had gone past him.

The goal-getter’s job was not complete, he got his brace in a space of 18 minutes after Lakay set him up, initially his shot hit the far upright then ricocheted into the net to make the score-line a clinical 2-0.

This is Pirates first league defeat as the two sides had not suffered a loss in the league. Pirates only blemish was being knocked out of the MTN8 as defending champions, following a 2-1 loss at the hands of Swallows.

Other results: AmaZulu 1, Baroka 0; Sekhukhune 1, Arrows 1.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo