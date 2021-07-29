State of disaster declared in KZN following damages caused by unrests

Johannesburg – The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has declared a provincial state of disaster in the province due to the magnitude of the damage caused by the recent civil unrest.

The resolution was taken during yesterday’s Provincial Executive Council meeting, chaired by Premier Sihle Zikalala following deliberations on the state of the province after the civil unrest.

The Provincial Executive Council received a detailed progress report as most of the organs of state have conducted their preliminary assessments to determine the magnitude of their damages and cost implications.

“The current estimated costs of damages and relief required for the sector departments is R1 534 026 832,96 whereas the municipal damages require R47 733 460,37. The interim financial implications is R1 581 760 293,33,” KZN government said in a statement.

The Executive Council also noted that the financial implications for the damages and recovery costs were still not final.

It was resolved that with the work done so far, the situation is beyond the provincial and municipal capacity to deal with the cost of public riots and unrest as reported.

“As such, the Executive Council recommended to submit for classification to the national disaster management centre in terms of section 23(1)(b) of the disaster management act. The declaration of a provincial state of disaster will support the reprioritization of budgets to implement the repairs and recovery programmes,” the statement continued.

“The Executive Council also conveyed sincerest appreciation to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service for their role in securing peace in KwaZulu-Natal and the country.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World