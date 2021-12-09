Soweto TV pulls Bishop Bafana Zondo‘s TV show off air

Johannesburg – Soweto TV has pulled Bishop Bafana Zondo’s television show off air.

This was confirmed by Zondo in an interview with Sunday World last night.

“We learnt that Soweto TV has decided to suspend the airing of Rivers of Living Waters programs during this period of 16 days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, “ he said.

Zondo said he welcomed the station ‘s decision to yank his show off air.

“As the church, we understand and remain sensitive to the issues relating to Gender Based Violence because it is our moral obligation to promote the notion of peace, love and not violence. For this reason, we support the decision by Soweto TV regarding the suspension of our programs.

“However, it should be understood that only a bold and resolute action, rather than outrage, is what the country needs to change the shocking state of affairs relating to Gender Based Violence. As global ministry, we remain steadfast on our view that there is, a need to work together, as humanity, to fight the scourge of Gender Based Violence,” he further said.

“More importantly, the church and the Archbishop reiterate their stance that they condemn any acts of violence against Women and Children. We will engage with Soweto tv on the decision taken and hope that a lasting solution is found,” he said.

Zondo is being tried in the Pretoria High Court by 10 women who are accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author