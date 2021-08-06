Somizi speaks out on abuse claims made by estranged husband Mohale Motaung

Johannesburg – Television and socialite Somizi Mhlongo has finally broken his silence regarding the alleged abuse claims made by his husband, Mohale Motaung.

Little did South Africans who followed the build-up to the union know the violence and jealousy that dominated the relationship.

The jaw-dropping details are contained in a recorded interview with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi.

Motaung has now come out saying he was “afraid” of Mhlongo when they exchanged vows in the much-publicised wedding.

Read more: #MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Mhlongo took to his social media platform and posted a statement.

Somizi said in his statement:

Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would one day have to defend my honor as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build. For the most part of my life, I’ve kept my relationships out of the public eve, until my one and only marriage, which you witnessed on television and other media.”

It took me this long to arrive at a stage where I could make the conscious decision to share my life traditionally and lawfully with someone, and that should explain the level of depth of my love for that person and commitment to that person. It is incredibly painful

that what I thought would be a beautiful new normal for the rest of my life with the love of my life, is no longer what will happen. I have loved loudly and proudly, and as such, you all have experienced parts of our relationship by virtue of my reality show, our wedding special on tv and our social media platform.

Now, you are also an audience to what has sadly become a breakup between two people laced by defamation, false but very serious allegations and interference from supposedly close and reliable sources in the spread of information (some true and some false).

The facts of the matter that I am comfortable to share are the following:

1. Our relationship had its ups and its downs, but I have NEVER been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation. What I am going to state however, is that we had one altercation in which I had to defend myself and both of us were physically hurt by the other. I am at this stage not at liberty to dive deeper into the details but can state that he is not a victim in this situation.

2. I have been accused of sabotaging his efforts to be financially independent and can confirm that I have never made a concerted effort to block his opportunities. In fact, I have encouraged it, I have even through my own channels petitioned for opportunities for him to make money through my networks and I’ve amplified some of the work he’s done through his campaigns.

3. There have been publications of stories related to our sex life and a lot of what has been said is absolutely untrue. These are very personal private matters, and I would like to keep it as such.

What is incredibly painful is that as a person whose income is reliant on their reputation and public image, this campaign to smear my reputation has the potential to result in loss of income. I have already had to take leave from my places of employment in order to focus on this process. This wouldn’t have had to happen if I wasn’t being accused of things I didn’t do.

In as far as the divorce itself is concerned, my only aim is to have it finalized fairly and reasonably. I am taking what was said on record by my estranged husband very seriously and my legal team is taking steps to address those allegations through the processes afforded to us by the law. For now, this is as much as I am comfortable with saying to address all these issues. Please allow us the space and privacy to deal with what should be a very private matter. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Somizi Mhlongo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Also read:

M-Net gives Somizi time off until abuse allegations matter is resolved

#MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

*Click here to listen to the full recordings of the interview of Mohale Motaung with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi.

Somizi asks for time off from Metro FM after shocking abuse claims made by Mohale Motaung

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World