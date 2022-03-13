Somizi, Mohale to air dirty laundry in court

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, has pleaded with him to go for mediation instead of airing their dirty laundry in public.

It is expected that should the divorce go to trial; things will turn ugly, with Mhlongo expected to bring counter accusation of physical abuse against Mohale.

Sunday World understands that Mhlongo rejected the mediation proposal because of Motaung’s “conduct”, which collapsed the settlement negotiations that have been unfolding behind the scenes since June last year.

The once “IT” couple who walked down the aisle in a fairy tale wedding in 2020, separated last year after Motaung levelled a barrage of damaging allegations of physical abuse and unreasonable sex demands against Mhlongo.

An impeccable source close to the two said as a result of Mhlongo’s rejection of mediation, the two are now expected to air their dirty laundry in the Joburg High Court, where they will fight for the division of their joint estate as they were married in a customary marriage, which is equal to a marriage in community of property.

The mole said Mhlongo became frustrated when their settlement negotiation would not yield results because he was unable to meet Motaung’s demands. He was even more frustrated when Motaung delayed the commencement of their divorce when he refused to meet with an official from the sheriff’s office, who wanted him to sign a combined summons and a letter rejecting the mediation on August 24 last year.

The summons was then handed to Motaung’s lawyers, Ulrich Roux and Associates Attorneys. The source said: “So the matter will now go to the court where he would relate his own story.”Motaung made had previously said that he did not want anything from their joint estate, except the clothes that he left in their matrimonial house in Fourways and a car that Mhlongo allegedly damaged in one of their violent domestic tiffs. On the other hand, Mhlongo wants division of their joint estate.

Sunday World last year reported that Motaung in a recording with a TV producer alleged Mhlongo had tried to force him off the road and bumped his Audi after an altercation at the 2018 Idols SA finale after-party.

This, he alleged was after he started chatting on the phone with one of his friends – a conversation the Idols SA drawcard understood to mean Motaung was cheating.

Motaung also said Mhlongo broke his ribs and almost knocked out his teeth after he went to Durban for his Nfsas influencer campaign in 2020.

Because Mhlongo was a control freak who did not want him to earn a living, Motaung had lied about the reason for the trip, he said. Mhlongo ignored calls for comments, while Motaung pleaded ignorance.

