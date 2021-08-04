Somizi asks for time off from Metro FM after shocking abuse claims made by Mohale Motaung

Johannesburg – Following the Sunday World explosive article that revealed the alleged abuse Mohale Motaung suffered at the hands of his husband, Somizi Mhlongo, the TV star and media personality has requested time off from Metro FM.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), said in a statement, “The Corporation has also noted the comments on social media about Mr. Mhlongo and we would like to point out that the public service broadcaster does not condone any acts of abuse and violence.”

The SABC statement further read, “The SABC can confirm that Metro FM SA management met with Mr. Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr. Mhlongo permission to do so.”

Somizi is a contributor on Metro FM’s DJ Dineo Ranaka’s show called ‘The Bridge’.

As a contributor, Somizi adds his weight and advice to the famous ‘Ask a Man’ feature on The Bridge daily.

When TV star and socialite Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tied the knot in a glittering multimillion-rand wedding in January last year, little did South Africans who followed the build-up to the union know the violence and jealousy that dominated the relationship.

The jaw-dropping details are contained in a recorded interview with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi.

Read more here: #MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Also read:

Shona Ferguson to be laid to rest at private ceremony on Wednesday

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

#MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World