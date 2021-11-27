Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse wins Lifetime Achievement Award at GQ Man Of The Year Awards

Johannesburg – Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse won the most prestigious award, the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award, at the GQ Men awards this evening (Saturday).

Admired and respected globally, Mabuse is the third recipient of this award.

The GQ awards, better known as “MOTY” honours South Africans who have excelled and pushed the boundaries of their own potential for over 20 years.

Previous winners are actor and playwright John Kani and Kaizer Motaung, who took the accolade home is 2020.

Mabuse, is a pioneer within his industry.

He is the founder of the legendary Kippies nightclub in the heart of Newtown, which was named one of the world’s 100 greatest jazz clubs by Downbeat magazine – and he released nine albums, including ‘Burn Out’, which remains one of South Africa’s most cherished tracks to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotstix (@hotstixmabuse)

He also amassed a considerable trophy cabinet, including the Silver Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to music.

The event which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff in Johannesburg, also saw the celebration of tastemakers and changemakers in Africa who had made an impact throughout the year.

Winners were announced across a total of 11 award categories, including Focalistic for Musician of the Year, Laduma Ngoxolo for Designer of the Year and Theo Baloyi honoured as Businessman of the Year.

Stef Kondylis, Market Manager of Moët Hennessy said Mabuse is an exceptional individual who has shaped the country’s musical identity.

“He is Still involved in performance arts to this day, he continues to contribute to the cultural development of many young musicians in the country,” said Kondylis.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

To read more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author