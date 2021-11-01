Shortage of ballot papers persists

Johannesburg – While elections are in full swing around the country, some voting stations in Gauteng are facing a challenge of ballot papers shortage.

Complaints logged to the Independent Electoral Commission in the province by the Democratic Alliance are that areas such as Irene, Valhalla, Gezina, Moreleta Park, Mooiplaas, Killarney, Rand Park Ridge and Northriding had no ballot papers nor scanning machines.

It is alleged that some of the voters who came to vote would end up being frustrated and leave voting stations without voting.

DA’s Party Liason Committee Representative in Gauteng, Khume Ramulifho who spoke to Sunday World from the Gauteng Results Operations Centre said that it was concerning that some voting stations were not having ballot papers and scanners that would enable voters to exercise their right to vote.

“We have received many complaints on our strongholds areas that ballot papers were not available, including scanners. This is a very concerning matter as our people took an initiative to come out to vote but they find themselves being frustrated and ended up leaving without voting,” said Ramulifho.

ANC’s Monitoring and Security Task Team member, Errol Magerman said that the challenge that is being experienced by the voters is that the IEC personnel is not fully equipped with skills and knowledge of running the elections.

“The staff of IEC in voting stations are not properly trained and this hinder the progress of voting, as they cannot deal with challenges experienced at different voting stations,” said Magerman.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Bongani Mdakane