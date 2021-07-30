Shona and Connie Ferguson’s love story

Johannesburg – Shona Ferguson sadly passed away on Friday afternoon.

He was married to his wife, Connie Ferguson, and the two were known as the power couple in South Africa, sometimes likened to international superstars, Jay Z and Beyonce.

Shona and his wife Connie first met in Johannesburg.

Reports stated that he was in the city to pursue a course in business.

He had gone to drop off some friends, that’s how he got to meet Connie.

The two eventually married in November 2001.

Connie and Shona started Ferguson Films in 2010 and gradually it has become an entertainment hub in SA, producing show such as The River, The Queen, Rockville and Kings of Joburg.

Family Life

The Ferguson family is a close-knit family and a happy family.

The couple attributes the success of their marriage to being attentive to the needs of each other and showing kindness.

Shona has one biological daughter with, Alicia Angel and a stepdaughter Lesedi, and a step-grandson, Ronewa.

Also read:

Shona Ferguson has passed away

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World