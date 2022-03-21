Shock as world-renowned Dr Esther Mahlangu gets assaulted and robbed

Mpumalanga Police have launched a manhunt for the culprit/s who assaulted and robbed world-renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu at her in Siyabuswa Saturday.

The commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela expressed her dis aged 87 was robbed of her personal firearm as well as undisclosed amount of cash.

“Details of the said robbery indicate that on the said day the old woman, who was alone at the time was preparing to take a nap where she reportedly locked all doors of her house. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside the house. The man then allegedly grabbed her and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable and tried to strangle her until she reportedly became unconscious. The old lady reported that she cannot recall what happened thereafter however when she regained her conscious, she realized that her house was ransacked and her firearm as well as money were stolen from the safe,” a police statement read.

The police have called on those who have informed that can lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

