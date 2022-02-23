Shock as Riky Rick takes his own life

Award-winning hip hop artist Riky Rick has died. Details of his untimely death are still foggy but Sunday World has learned that the accomplished musician, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, allegedly took his own life at his estate home in the north of Joburg this morning.

Several sources who spoke to Sunday World, alleged that the muso, hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression. Another source close to the situation alleged that the artist was found by his management team at his house at about 8.30am today. They rushed him to a nearby hospital as he was still alive.

“Unfortunately he died when they were en route to the hospital,” said a source who did not want to be named.

Another source confirmed the death which has robbed Mzansi of another talented musician in the Ungazincishi hitmaker. “ It’s sad, I am heartbroken, South Africa is poorer without this talented muso,” said the source.

Riky Rick, 32, was the founder and owner of record label Cotton Club Records. He was well known for fashion and setting trends.

He managed to establish himself as one of the most popular figures in South Africa’s entertainment scene. He has had so much presence in different places, and he is known by several other names including Boss Zonke, Master Makhado and Minister of Energy and King Kotini.

Riky Rick has an interesting background. He was raised mainly by his maternal grandmother because he did not get the chance to grow up with his parents who divorced when he was only a baby. After that, his dad relocated to Johannesburg, and his mother, in pursuance of academia, studied in SA as well as the United Kingdom to qualify to become an advocate.

Rikhado was married to Bianca Naidoo. His untimely death comes just days after he announced a partnership deal with African Bank.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Authors