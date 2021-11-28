Shimza not dancing to Baloyi’s tune

Johannesburg- Award-winning musician DJ Shimza is singing to the Joburg High Court to force Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi to pay him half a million for damaging his reputation after he called him corrupt and swore at him on Twitter.

In court papers seen by Sunday World, Shimza, real name Ashely Raphala, said Baloyi took to Twitter on May 17 and accused him of being corrupt and turning a blind eye to the government’s poor service delivery in Tembisa.

“Fix your corruption … Tembisa is a shit hole and you can’t even call out the local government for the lack of service delivery because you benefit while our family members in Tembisa live in squalor. Shame on you.

“Your people are suffering and you celebrate that,” Baloyi ranted without producing evidence.

Shimza also said Baloyi, who was Kwesta’s former manager, claimed that his corruption would result in the dismissal of his girlfriend, Athi Geleba, who works as head of digital communications in the Office of the Presidency.

“Khusela Diko was fired for allowing her husband to win PPE tenders and he later died from Covid-19. Athi’s toy boy will cost her,” reads the tweet.

The talented disc spinner said Baloyi also said he was supposed to have been subpoenaed to testify at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture because something was fishy with him.

Shimza said Baloyi’s words were wrongful and defamatory, noting that he has instructed his lawyers to send him a letter on May 25 demanding he immediately remove the statements, retract and unconditionally apologise, make an undertaking that he would not repeat them and pay him R500 000.

In his plea, Baloyi denied defaming Shimza and said his statements were in the public’s interest and were triggered by Geleba’s announcement that the then minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane would host a “ministerial cook-off” at the artist’s Tembisa restaurant-styled “Hang Awt” with Somizi as a guest.

He said various Twitter users started questioning the legality of the event and how it would benefit and uplift tourism.

He said after the event, it emerged Somizi would be paid to host this event and this was perceived to amount to political favouritism as it placed Somizi and Shimza’s personal and business interests ahead of struggling restaurants in the area. “It further became evident that the cook-off cost the taxpayer R150 000, of which R40 000 may have been paid towards the plaintiff’s venue.”

He asked the court to dismiss Shimza’s lawsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOTA Nhlamulo Baloyi (@lavidanota)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author