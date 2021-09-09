Sadtu takes a stand against bullying in schools

Johannesburg – Bullying at schools has reared to the surface again in the last few weeks with several incidents reported across the country.
To address the situation, The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) launched the “I Am a School Fan” campaign at Lakeview Primary School in Soweto last week.
The union said the campaign aims to mobilise all stakeholders including parents, teachers, learners, and government departments to address school-related violence in all its forms.
They partnered with Old Mutual, Brand South Africa and UNICEF.
