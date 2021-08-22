Royal AM owe Sekhukhune at least R2m as club’s legal bill soars

Johannesburg – Though Royal AM may have finally realised their dream of playing in the DStv Premiership after they purchased Bloemfontein Celtic, their legal bill is still soaring.

News reaching Sunday World is that they still owe Sekhukhune United FC about R2-million in legal fees.

These are for court costs where the cases were awarded to Sekhukhune.

It has also emerged that Royal AM have consulted Safa and are seeking fresh arbitration regarding the relegation/ promotion play-offs saga.

Royal AM, owned by KwaZulu- Natal businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, were steadfast in their court battles to get automatic promotion to the PSL.

Last week, their lawyers informed this newspaper that they had approached the highest court in the land, the Constitutional Court, on urgent basis to overturn the PSL decision of declaring Sekhukhune as the winners of the GladAfrica Championship.

It still remains to be seen if they will pursue the matter in the courts as a matter of principle.

Deputy judge president Roland Sutherland ordered that costs incurred by Sekhukhune be borne by Polokwane City and Royal AM.

The following month, justice Leonie Windell also dismissed with costs one of their applications.

Sekhukhune’s instructing attorney Karabo Mathang- Tshabuse said: “The bill is being taxed by costs consultants. We are waiting for them to come back to us. It’s being att ended to by professionals.”

In July, the judgment from Windell dismissed with costs the application by Mkhize’s club against the league, its chief executive officer , Sekhukhune United and Chippa United and Richards Bay.

She found that the original decision made by advocate Hilton Epstein to award points to Sekhukhune was correct.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena