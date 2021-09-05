Royal AM give ex-Celtic players a break

Johannesburg – Royal AM have given their players time off to sort out issues that were not properly handled in the swift purchase of Bloemfontein Celtic.

The KwaZulu-Natal club, owned by the flamboyant celebrity businesswoman Shauwn “MaMKhize” Mkhize, was embroiled in embarrassing allegations that a number of players that came from Celtic were not provided with accommodation and that their salaries were not paid.

The new PSL kids on the block played a friendly match against Maritzburg United on Friday and the players were given time off to return to Bloemfontein to sort out their matters in this Fifa calendar week.

They will play their third league game against Chippa United at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

“There are issues that needed to be sorted out because there was no proper handover from Celtic,” said Royal AM spokesperson Sthembiso Hlongwane.

“There were outstanding issues in terms of contracts and salaries. The players and their families are a top priority for the club and that is why we gave them time off to attend to what they needed to in Bloemfontein.

“This Fifa international break came in very handy and we cannot leave our players frustrated,” added Hlongwane.

MaMkhize posted on her social media account:

“We provide accommodation in-season when the team is camping at the base. They are professional players who earn salaries and are liable for their housing arrangements. Eight players were not able to receive payment due to issues with their contracts needing to be finalised. The matter is ongoing and being sorted, hence we have personally called the union president to come and assist. The players that are sharing rooms is out of choice not because we forced them to. They are friends and they asked to be put in the same room.”

Royal AM ascended to the PSL in a groundbreaking move after they bought the status of Celtic.

This is after a protracted court dispute with the league with regards to the relegation/ promotion play-offs.

The matter dragged on in various SA courts and disciplinary hearings until MaMkhize bought Celtic from Max Tshabalala.

They have started their topflight campaign on a bad footing and are languishing in the relegation zone after losing their first two opening matches.

