RHOJ star Christall Kay files eviction notice against tenant for failing to pay rent for mansion

Johannesburg – The Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality show star Christall Kay has filed an evection case against her tenant following failure to pay rent and neglecting the property for a long time.

Christall’s house has been the envy of the nation ever since she first appeared on the reality show, Real Housewives of Joburg (RHOJ).

Christall who is the neighbour of the likes of Basetsane Khumalo and other high-profile celebs in SA says she is frustrated because the deal has gone wrong.

According to Kay, she entered into a deal of selling her Kyalami mansion for R8 million, last August with businesswoman Kholeka Bubu and little did she know that things were going to turn sour.

The tenant has been refusing Kay access to the property for more than a year.

Following numerous negotiations and pleas for her to pay or leave the property, a helpless and fed-up Kay has said that she has filed an eviction case against her.

The eviction case has been set down for 9 February 2022 but Kay is still awaiting a court date for the High Court matter.

Kay told Sunday World that the tenant was not only occupying her property illegally but was also neglecting it.

She said that she received numerous complaints from the Residents Association in the area that the tenant was neglecting her property to a point that it was becoming a health hazard to other people.

“She hasn’t attended to the swimming pool, the dam, and the sewerage system in over a year., Now I am getting fines when I can’t even get access to my property. The only time I put a foot on my property since the tenant took occupation was for a legal inspection, where she called in the heavies,” said a devastated Kay.

“Despite us giving due notice to her attorney, Bubu called the police and the heavies on me. I was surrounded by police and men that looked like bouncers. They were all screaming and shouting and saying I was trespassing when I was not. Bubu is the illegal occupier. I can’t wait for my day in court to get my house back,” Kay told Sunday World earlier this year in October.

