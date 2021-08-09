Real Housewives of Joburg hit by jobs for friends claims

Johannesburg – The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which introduced the South African franchise of the popular American reality show, has been marred by allegations of favouritism and impropriety.

MultiChoice commissioning editors are accused of favouring companies of close friends and associates for the work, giving other producers little or no chance for their bids to be successful.

Sunday World is in possession of the letter of grievance sent to MultiChoice by an aggrieved producer who feels frustrated by how the commissioning editors are lining the pockets of a few connected to them.

According to the leak, the latest season of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg went on tender, inviting several companies to submit their proposals, though the show – otherwise known as RHOJ – was already in production.

The aggrieved producer brought to MultiChoice’s attention that a few people, known to Sunday World, one of whom owns a film production company, not only got consistent work but also got favours, tips and special treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Housewives Of Joburg (@real_housewives_of_joburg)

It is alleged senior employees, employed by MultiChoice, want to channel most existing reality shows to a film production owned by their close friend and then resign to join the company to allegedly benefit in the lucrative contracts.

Director of M-Net’s local interest channel Nomsa Philiso said: “MultiChoice takes allegations of impropriety in our commissioning very serious. We are aware of the allegations that have been made and we looking into these allegations. We remain committed to ensuring that our processes are free of impropriety.”

The friend had flashy weddings in a short space of time.

Two of her bridesmaids were senior employees.

According to sources at MultiChoice, the tender went out early in June, however, the senior employees allegedly gave their friend other people’s proposals to perfect hers.

The letter alleges film production company had made a submission that was not up to standard.

However, they were allegedly given all the submission pitches from other production companies and told to change their pitch and implement everyone else’s strong points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Housewives Of Joburg (@real_housewives_of_joburg)

The letter alleges that the film company was asked to reshoot the promo as they had initially shot it on a cellphone and the quality was not up to industry standards and neither did it meet format standards.”

The film production company owner said: “Just like any other company, I follow the process. Take it up with MultiChoice.”

Sunday World contacted Sonia Mbele, whose company RHOSA – was behind the production of RHOJ, who referred all enquiries to her lawyer Modise Sefume of Giyose Sefume Attorneys.

Sefume said: “Save to note that another company was awarded the tender while our client is in pitching process, our client has no comment.”

Theo Nyhaba