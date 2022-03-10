Raymond Zondo is South Africa’s new Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has elevated the country’s deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to the high position of chief justice, the presidency announced on Thursday.

Zondo faced stiff competition for the highest position in South Africa’s judiciary having had to fend of competition from Mandisa Maya, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Dustan Mlambo, the Judge president of the Gauteng High Court and Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Maya who was recommended by the Judicial Services Commission has now appointed as Zondo’s deputy, putting her in the front row to succeeded Zondo when he retires in three years time due to the apex court term limit of 12 years. More details to follow.

