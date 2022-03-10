E-edition
Raymond Zondo is South Africa’s new Chief Justice

By George Matlala
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 04: Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Day 04 of the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on February 04, 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. The shortlisted four senior judges for the top position include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has elevated the country’s deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to the high position of chief justice, the presidency announced on Thursday.

Zondo faced stiff competition for the highest position in South Africa’s judiciary having had to fend of competition from Mandisa Maya, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Dustan Mlambo, the Judge president of the Gauteng High Court and Justice Mbuyiseli  Madlanga.

Maya who was recommended by the Judicial Services Commission has now appointed as Zondo’s deputy, putting her in the front row to succeeded Zondo when he retires in three years time due to the apex court term limit of 12 years.  More details to follow.

