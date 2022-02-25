Ramaphosa urges for mediation to end Ukraine-Russia conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday called for mediation to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

A Russian military invasion of Ukraine is currently unfolding, and has left at least 137 Ukranian civilians and military recruits dead. Hundreds others were wounded.

“That … conflict should be subjected to mediation, negotiation [and] engagement. It is not necessary for people to go to war and have people getting killed, and infrastructure getting damaged,” said Ramaphosa.

“… Countries of the world, particularly the United Nations [UN] Security Council … should be getting more engaged in a mediation process. This is what I believe should happen to bring the hostilities to an end.”

Ramaphosa said the government is expected to hold discussions with Russia and the US in an effort to curb the escalating violence, adding that the security council should resolve the conflict.

“Right now the parties need to get together so that we stop this conflict that is turning into a violent one. I call upon the United Nations Security Council to do their mediation work.

“If ever there was a time in the world where the United Nations Security Council needs to come into its own, this is the time where they must put their heads together and ensure that this war stops.” he added. – SAnews.gov.za

