Ramaphosa has his say on a possible cabinet reshuffle

Johannesburg – Following months of speculation in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, said he is considering a cabinet reshuffle.

During a tour of a Covid-19 vaccination site, Ramaphosa told a team of journalists to “watch this space”, when asked if he would be reshuffling his cabinet.

The issue of reconfiguring Cabinet is an ongoing consideration for any president. I know that everyone… is talking about this thing called a reshuffle. What I can say is that, watch this space.”

This comes after a public spat between State Security and Police, Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister of Police, Bheki Cele over how the state handled the unrest.

Dlodlo has insisted that the SSA had provided intelligence to police in the period leading to the outbreak of the violence last week, during which over 200 people were killed and over 160 malls looted.

Cele, on the other had has maintained that they did not get intelligence from SSA.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also got into hot water for contradicting the president in saying there was no evidence of insurrection or coup but counterrevolution in the mass looting.

Many commentators in South Africa has been calling for a reshuffle of the cabinent, saying that ministers in the presidency failed to react to the recent unrests SA faced in an adequate manner.

