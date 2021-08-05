Ramaphosa announces drastic changes to cabinet

Johannesburg – The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has announced major changes to the country’s cabinet on Thursday evening.
The first change Ramaphosa announced was to separate the Ministry of Human Settlements from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.
“At the beginning of this administration, we had brought these two portfolios together on the understanding that the provision of water is closely tied to the development of human settlements. However, the reality is that water is a far broader issue, impacting not only on human settlements, but also on agriculture, industry, mining and environmental management. Water is our country’s most critical natural resource,” Ramaphosa said.
“The second change we are making is to do away with the Ministry of State Security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency,” Ramaphosa announced.
“This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the President to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” Ramaphosa said.
With respect to Ministers, Ramaphosa said he is making the following new appointments:
The Presidency: Mr Mondli Gungubele
Communications and Digital Technologies: Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Defence and Military Veterans: Ms Thandi Modise
Finance: Mr Enoch Godongwana
Health: Mr Joe Phaahla
Human Settlements: Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo
Small Business Development: Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Tourism: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu
Water and Sanitation: Mr Senzo Mchunu
“Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be deployed to a new position, and we thank her for service to the nation and dedication to her responsibilities,” Ramaphosa further said.
The Presidency: Ms Pinky Kekana will come in as a second Deputy Minister
DM Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Zoleka Capa
DM Communications and Digital Technologies: Mr Philly Mapulane
DM Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Ms Thembi Nkadimeng
DM Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
DM Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane
DM Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake
DM Small Business Development: Mr Sdumo Dlamini
We are making certain changes to the configuration of government departments and Ministries.
