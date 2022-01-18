Pretoria High Court rules for matric results to be published

Johannesburg – The Pretoria High Court today ruled that matric results will be published on all media platforms on 21 January 2022.

This comes after the Department of Basic Education issued a statement on 11t January and said matric exam results will no longer be published on media platforms, in line with the recently introduced Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

AfriForum, Maroela Media and served court papers on Friday (14 January) to oppose the Department of Basic Education’s sudden decision not to publish the 2021 matric results in the media on an urgent basis in court.

This means that the results can now be published on media websites as well as in newspapers this year.

The department initially took the decision not to have the results published in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author