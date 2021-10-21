President Ramaphosa appoints special envoys to engage with Kingdom of Eswatini

Johannesburg – In his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Defence, Politics and Security Cooperation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Special Envoys to engage with His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini on security and political developments in the Kingdom.

A five-member panel of SADC Special Envoys is expected to travel to the Kingdom of Eswatini this week to engage with His Majesty King Mswati III on security and political developments in that country.

This is after protests flared up in the Kingdom of Eswatini in June this year after the killing of a local law student allegedly at the hands of police – leading to prolonged unrest.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said President Ramaphosa “appreciates His Majesty King Mswati III’s availability” to receive the delegation comprising: comprising:

Mr. Jeffrey Radebe, former South African Cabinet Minister;

Ms. Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation;

A Representative of the Republic of Botswana, the former Chair of the Organ;

A Representative of the Republic of Namibia, the incoming Chair of the Organ, and

Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa, Special Advisor on International Relations to President Ramaphosa.

Last week, the Kingdom of Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini announced the immediate and indefinite closure of schools due to “a spate of riots and violence” and also invited stakeholders to engage with the government.

“Government remains open to engagements with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges that continue to confront us. However, this has to be done in a peaceful manner and not under incitement and violence,” Dlamini said.

Tensions continued to flare in the African country as pro-democracy protests took place in the region.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu