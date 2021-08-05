President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle tonight

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet, a reshuffle that has been months in the making.

Pressure mounted on Ramaphosa to reshuffle his national executive following the recent unrest in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng, which led to the death of over 350 people and billions in losses due to the looting of malls and warehouses, among others.

Sunday World understands that Ramaphosa was earlier in consultation with leaders of the ANC’s tripartite alliance, SACP and Cosatu over the changes to his executive team.

Ramaphosa has, in the wake of the unrest, been under pressure to oust ministers in the security cluster including State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Health Minister Mkhize has also come under scrutiny following a damning finding about his family’s involvement in the R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 20h30 today, Thursday, 5 August 2021,” a statement from The Presidency read.

You can watch Ramaphosa below:

