President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, the presidency announced on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa earlier in the day delivered the eulogy at the State Memorial Service for the late apartheid president Frederik Willem de Klerk.

“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today. The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” the statement issued by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele read in part.

The news of the president testing positive over the virus come as the country recorded 18,035 new cases, representing a 28.9% positivity rate.

A further 21 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,137 to date

“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,.. President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa’s administration is still pondering whether to introduce vaccine mandates in the face of a fourth wave Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the department of health reported the latest confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hour period:

In the past 24 hours, 18,035 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported. The total number of confirmed cases is 3 167 497 to date which includes 19 840 retrospective cases (due to late reporting by public labs) and 18 035 new cases — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 12, 2021

PLEASE NOTE that the number of #COVID19 cases today are 18 035 with a total of 37875 as backlog pic.twitter.com/sSgq3GeyQg — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 12, 2021

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 167 497 with 37 875 new cases reported. Today 21 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 137 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 913 232 with a recovery rate of 92,0% pic.twitter.com/fQVVlw5srM — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 12, 2021

