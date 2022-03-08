Power cuts to continue until Saturday

Loadshedding, initially scheduled to last until Wednesday, will now continue until Saturday, according to Eskom, which announced on Tuesday morning that its systems were fully constrained due to power units tripping simultaneously.

Generation group executive Phillip Dukashe said the power utility was currently running the power system with units that are heavily compromised.

Dukashe added that backlog, maintenance, and issues around skills were some of the challenges that Eskom is battling with.

He said: “These are the problems caused by maintenance failure, not negligence or ‘sabotage’, leading to the power utility’s failure.”

He mentioned that power plants are operating at more than 21 000MW loss, and that they were dealing with the backlog in maintenance.

