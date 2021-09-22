Pearl Thusi axed as a presenter for BET’s Behind The Story

Johannesburg- Pearl Thusi has been axed as the presenter for BET’s Behind The story and will be replaced by media personality Nomalanga Shozi.

Pearl has been presenter of the show for almost four years running but it seems as if they have found a new replacement for her.

The news of Season 5 of Behind The Story’s new host was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

TV: ‘Behind The Story’ renewed sans Pearl Thusi After 4 seasons as the host of the profile talkshow on BET, Thusi will not be returning for the new season. Season 5 of Behind The Story starts in October with Nomalanga Shoki as the new host. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/m7N94C1yaO — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 21, 2021

Nomalanga is an all rounder as well as an actress who appeared on the soapie Rhythm City and MTV Shuga Alone Together.

She has also been a host for BET Africa and also does radio.

Nomalanga also shared the good news on her social media where she shared that people will soon know her story soon enough.

The new season of BET’s Behind The Story is set to air on the 9th of October 2021.

You’ll know my story in due time. For now, just know it wasn’t easy and I worked. Hard. 🤍 New season of #BehindTheStoryBET start on the 9th of October at 18:30pm only on @BET_Africa channel 129 on DSTV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/holTVhtKDw — The Flame (@RealNomalanga) September 21, 2021

“You’ve seen me hint it in my stories, and now it’s here! It’s been a long time coming and I’m so excited to officially announce that I will be the new host for @bet_africa’s #BehindthestoryBET coming this October!,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma