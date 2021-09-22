REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Pearl Thusi axed as a presenter for BET’s Behind The Story

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Pearl Thusi

Johannesburg- Pearl Thusi has been axed as the presenter for BET’s Behind The story and will be replaced by media personality Nomalanga Shozi.

Pearl has been presenter of the show for almost four years running but it seems as if they have found a new replacement for her.

The news of Season 5 of Behind The Story’s new host was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Nomalanga is an all rounder as well as an actress who  appeared on the soapie Rhythm City and MTV Shuga Alone Together.

She has also been a host for BET Africa and also does radio.

Nomalanga also shared the good news on her social media where she shared that people will soon know her story soon enough.

The new season of BET’s Behind The Story is set to air on the 9th of October 2021.

“You’ve seen me hint it in my stories, and now it’s here! It’s been a long time coming and I’m so excited to officially announce that I will be the new host for @bet_africa’s #BehindthestoryBET coming this October!,” she wrote.

 

