Over 8 million South Africans have cast their votes

Johannesburg – By 5pm on Monday, over 8 million South Africans had cast their votes at the 23 148 voting stations across the country, including the few whose opening was delayed in the morning.

The IEC said in a statement, “We encourage eligible voters who have not voted to use the remaining hours to go out and vote. Voters are reminded that they must vote only where they are registered. They can check their voting station details by dialling *120*432# or SMS their ID to 32810.”

The Contact Centre on 0800 11 8000 is also open until 9pm tonight to assist voters.

“We have noted reports from our call centre, regarding some registered voters who can’t find their names on the voters roll or approved MEC7 list. The Commission is attending and responding to complaints as they are raised. The MEC7 list has been updated and we continue to communicate with affected voters,” the IEC further stated.

The IEC also said that investigations have been conducted into the reported shortage of ballot papers in several voting districts.

“As pointed out earlier, there should be no shortage because the Commission procured 100% of the ballots needed. We are happy to report that the shortages from distribution issues have been resolved and the Commission continues to monitor voting station performance in this regard,” the IEC said.

“The Commission also reassures voters that sufficient Universal Ballot Templates (UBTs) has been procured and there should not be shortages. Voters are encouraged to report shortages when experienced. The Commission, together with the South African National Council for the Blind, developed a UBT to assist persons with disabilities and special needs to have an independent and secret vote during elections. Earlier, we shared with the nation the few issues that have been reported to the Commission,” the IEC went on to say.

“We would like to present progress on these matters as follows:

All the 20 voting stations that did not open in KwaZulu-Natal due to community protests, have now opened.

In the Eastern Cape, the 19 voting stations that did not open, also civil unrest, opened and now processing votes.

The Commission has fixed tents that had been blown away by strong winds in the Free State and Northern Cape.

The Commission reinforces the following:

Voting will continue throughout until 21h00 tonight when voting stations close. Voters who are at the voting station or in a queue at 21h00 will be allowed to vote.

Voters must have their ID documents with them and are reminded that each ballot paper must be stamped on the reverse.

Voters are also reminded that it is prohibited to take a photograph of a marked ballot paper. This is essential to protect the secrecy and integrity of their vote. After voting stations close at 21h00 and voters in the queues have voted, counting will begin.

The IEC said that the first results are expected after midnight.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman