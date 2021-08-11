Officials who defrauded KZN Agriculture of more than R3.9m in tenders back in court

Johannesburg – Seven people who are accused of fraudulently acquiring more than R3.9 million worth of state tenders from the KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture are expected back at the Durban Magistrate Court on Friday.

The accused Patrick Mthombeni, Princess Mthombeni, Lethiwe Mbatha, Slindile Mbhele, Msizi Mbhense, Fayers Mahlangu, and Sithembile Khumalo are all facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

The state alleges that the accused, comprising employees of the department and service providers conspired to steal public funds by submitting fraudulent claims for work that was never done.

According to the Hawks, the looting spree occurred between 2015 and 2016 before their luck ran out.

“The matter was investigated by the Serious Commercial Crimes unit and the accused were arrested in March 2021. This was a sophisticated operation involving employees of the department and service providers. Fraudulent invoices were submitted to the department as claims for work that was never done. About R3.9 million was lost in this corruption and fraudulent activity,” said Hawks spokesperson, captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

It is alleged that although the department advertised the tenders for potential bidders to submit applications, the intention was to select their handpicked service providers for payment without any work rendered.

The IFP who are the main opposition in the KZN provincial legislature said public servants who are found to have stolen from the public purse should be punished mercilessly as a deterrent.

“Officials colluding with suppliers by flouting supply chain management processes must be stopped in their tracks. The IFP urges courts to mete out harsh sentences, to deter public servants from stealing taxpayers’ money. All corrupt officials found guilty must pay back all monies stolen from the government. This must be non-negotiable,” said party spokesperson on agriculture, Nhlanhla Msimango.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha