NPA drops case against Bishop Israel Makamu

Johannesburg – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the prosecution against Bishop Israel Makamu on Tuesday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the withdrawal follows a consultation session with the complainant and her subsequent filing of a withdrawal statement .

Makamu was released on R2000 bail after making a brief appearance on a charge of sexual assault at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on May 26, 2021.

This after a former employee of his church laid a complaint with the Brackendowns South African Police Service (SAPS) on 19 May 2021,following an incident that allegedly happened in his church office in Alrode, during September 2018. In a police statement, seen by Sunday World, the woman – who cannot be named for legal reason, said she received a call from Makamu on September 10 2018 asking her to fetch the church building’s keys from him.

The woman, who was working as a receptionist at Makamu’s Endless Hope Bible Church at Alrode in Alberton, said when she met him on the road, he asked her to get into his car and promised to drop her off at her home.

When in the car, the married man of the cloth allegedly drove towards the direction of the church and told her he wanted to fetch something he had forgotten from the house of the Lord. On arrival at the [church] office, he started “touching her breasts and tried to kiss her while telling her that he loves her”.

The woman said she managed to escape and went back home.

“Since that, he used to call her telling her that of all the people in the congregation, he had feelings for her.

“It continued like that until her roommate showed her how to record the voice call. “She then recorded him while [he was asking] for sex and reported the matter to her parents who confronted him,” reads the statement.

The woman said Makamu refuted her allegations when her parents questioned him, and allegedly offered her father R1-million.

“But the father refused to take his money.”

The woman opened a case of sexual assault against Makamu at Midrand police station on May 19 and Makamu was arrested and released on R2 000 bail after appearing in court.

Mjonondwane said Makamu is now a free man.

“After careful consideration of all evidence and the mediation process between the complainant and Makamu, the NPA is convinced that the interest of justice dictates that prosecution no longer be pursued,” she said.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji