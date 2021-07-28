Ngizwe Mchunu popularised IsiZulu phrase ‘Azikhale’ under scrutiny in court

Johannesburg – Ngizwenkosi Mchunu, a former SABC radio and TV host turned maskandi music promoter will again appear at the Randburg Magistrate Court today (Wednesday) for a bail application.

Mchunu who has spent the last eight days languishing in the Johannesburg police station cells is among one four suspects who have taken the fall for the mass scale looting and destruction which engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The violent protests which the government diagnosed as a failed insurrection claimed more than 300 casualties with more 200 of the deaths recorded in KZN.

The demonstrations were part of the various campaigns themed under #FreeZumaNow who is currently serving a 15 months contempt of court sentence at Estcourt prison. His incarceration relates to his refusal to appear at the commission probing allegations of state capture headed by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The NPA says it intends opposing bail for Mchunu on grounds that he is a flight risk.

“We will argue that it won’t be in the interest of justice if he is released. The accused is one the four alleged instigators. Some of the accused have been granted bail and others bail was opposed. Mchunu is facing charges of incitement to cause public violence,” explained NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

Besides Mchunu, other accused are Sibusiso Mavuso, Bruce Niemerhoudt and Clarence Tabane.

The IsiZulu phrase ‘Azikhale’ which was popularised by Mchunu leading up to the pro – Zuma protests will also form part of the court evidence where the state intends arguing that ‘Azikhale’ was a call for the incitement of violence.

Azikhale is a common saying that originates from stick fighting practiced mostly in rural parts of the province.

It can be loosely translated as ‘let the fight begin’.

Azikhale became a buzzword during the looting spree as before shops were attacked, the crowds would scream ‘azikhale’ before invading the shops.

While Tabane and Mavuso have been granted bail, the state is opposing bail for Niemerhoudt.

