Johannesburg – South African musicians Mpura and Killer Kau have passed away.

It is believed the two died on their way to a gig to Rustenburg.

According to a source who spoke to Sunday World, the two passed away after a car crash.

It is also believed that Kabza De Small was with the two on the night before they passed away.

This led fans to speculate if Kabza has passed away as well, however, Sunday World’s source confirmed that Kabza was ok.

The Amapiano star also took to Twitter, to assure fans that he was ok.

It’s a dark day 💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 — #ThePianoKing (@KabzaDeSmall_) August 9, 2021

Am alive guys. Relex — Kabza DE_Small (@KabzaDE_SmallZ) August 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KILLER KAU (@killerkau_rsa)

I didn’t know killer kau & Mpura were so good together until today😅#TheNextLevel320 pic.twitter.com/5Pcml9Dgxn — Gugz.🦄🇱🇸 (@GuguSeritsane) July 2, 2021

Further details about the deaths remain unclear at this stage.

This is a developing story.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba