Moti brothers returned to family

Johannesburg – The four missing brothers who were kidnapped have been returned to their family.

This was announced by the boys parents on Thursday morning.

Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti went missing last month and the country, along with the police rallied for the return of the children.

The four Moti brothers have been freed and they are now safety reunited with their family. This is the message from the parents…#Kidnappings pic.twitter.com/lH68h5hpxm — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 11, 2021

The parents of the boys received a phone call and they said they rushed to the scene with full of hope.

The family thanked South Africa and all the other parties involved, asking for some privacy.

The family said they will speak to the media in a few days.

Sunday World