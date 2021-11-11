VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Moti brothers returned to family

By Sunday World

Johannesburg – The four missing brothers who were kidnapped have been returned to their family.

This was announced by the boys parents on Thursday morning.

Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti went missing last month and the country, along with the police rallied for the return of the children.

The parents of the boys received a phone call and they said they rushed to the scene with full of hope.

The family thanked South Africa and all the other parties involved, asking for some privacy.

The family said they will speak to the media in a few days.

