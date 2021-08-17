More than 23 000 teenagers in Gauteng fell pregnant since lockdown

Johannesburg –

The DA has called on the Gauteng Department of Education, Department of Social Development and Department of Health to zoom in on sex education after more than 23 226 teenage pregnancies have been reported in the province from April 2020 to March 2021.

The official opposition said this information revealed by the Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Refiloe Nt’sekhe MPL – DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development, said according to the MEC’s response, 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 to 14 years, 19 316 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 15 to 19 years.

“These numbers are sad and incredibly troubling considering that these are young girls still have bright futures ahead of them.Teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and health problem in South Africa. It poses a health risk to both mother and child, and it also has social consequences such as continuing the cycle of poverty and early school dropout,” she said.

“The DA demands the following Gauteng departments of Social Development, Education and Health to intensify their campaigns against teenage pregnancy to 365 days a year and making teenage pregnancy prevention a priority in schools.We also urge parents and guardians, as well as different stakeholders to work with government departments to assist in curbing teenage pregnancy – a societal issue that is affecting young girls.”

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo