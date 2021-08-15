Mooted changes to Safa constitution decried

Johannesburg – Some members of the Safa national executive committee (NEC) are up in arms, saying that president Danny Jordaan is amending the constitution of the football mother body to suit his presidential campaign ahead of the electoral congress next year.

On Friday, Safa had its NEC meeting where policy matters and proposed amendments were discussed. But Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe rubbished the allegations and said constitutional amendments were made on a regular basis and not to exclude other potential candidates out of the race.

“The last congress of Safa took a decision that the constitution needs to be amended and they even had a date, between last year March and April, when we should have a constitutional congress.

“There were a lot of issues that needed to be attended to, which were deferred to by the congress members themselves.

“Congress proposed these amendments and now the NEC will deliberate them and then they go to the constitutional congress,” said Motlanthe.

In the past, one of the Safa constitution amendments that raised eyebrows and created controversy was the one that declared that the chairperson of the PSL cannot run for the Safa presidency.

This was viewed as a measure to clip the wings of Irvin Khoza, who had shown a keen interest in challenging for the position.

“You must also take into consideration that Covid-19 happened and we could not have a constitutional congress. So, issues that were raised during the congress will now be spoken to with members across all provinces. Our members from the different provinces will then have their input when we put the matters on the table,” Motlanthe said.

“The organisational constitution is not fixed or static, sometimes you need to adapt and change with the times. “There are changes that are sometimes informed by what Fifa says, and changes which are informed by what CAF says, because we are a member.

“Amendments are also made to strengthen the governance part of the association and to strengthen the running of the organisation.

“Covid-19 has brought a lot of challenges and we need to adapt,” Motlanthe said.

Jordaan was elected Safa president at the organisation’s elective congress at Helderfontein Estate in November 2013. He defeated Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko for the top spot and took over from Kirsten Nematandani. He was re-elected in 2018 after former referee Ace Ncobo withdrew his candidature for the presidency.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena