Molemela family at odds over relocation of Siwelele

Johannesburg – The sale and relocation of Bloemfontein Celtic has divided the Molemela family.

After Ntate Petrus “Whitehead” Molemela built Celtic and turned it into a big brand it was, it attracted followers and supporters from all over the Free State and other provinces.

KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane bought Celtic and the club’s name was changed to Royal AM. This afternoon, the club will play its first match in the DStv Premiers hip under the banner of Royal AM against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Last week Saturday, upon the news that the club had been sold, Sello Molemela, one of Molemela’s five children, told Sunday World that he did not understand what the noise was all about and why people were being emotional because the club was a business asset and Max Tshabalala (former owner) had been in consultation with the family.

However, Sello’s siblings, and Ntate Molemela’s daughters Lisemelo and Mantoa Molemela, are singing a different tune.

They have said that the sale of the club has devastated them, adding that though they did not agree with Sello, they respected his point of view.

Said Sello: “As a businessman myself, I see that the club was a business asset and this was a business transaction. I am speaking on behalf of the Molemela family, and Max Tshabalala was always respectful and in consultation with the family. The club was his business asset and he had the right to sell it and to make business decisions regarding his business. The people in the province had many opportunities to buy the club because it was not a secret that they were not doing well financially.

“The club has a history of being sold. My father got it from the previous owners, bo Ntate Victor Mahatane and Norman Mathobisa, and he later sold it to Jimmy Augousti. Jimmy sold it to Max for reasons best known to them. I know they kept it in Bloemfontein, but it all depended on the owners, and if a person wants to take it to KZN, it’s a business decision. I cannot speak on behalf of people or the province.”

Said Lisemelo: “The more people talk about it, the more the wound gets open and worse. We were never given the chance to engage people that could have saved the club. I am asking myself what could have happened if Ntate [Molemela] was still alive. We are siblings but it is his [Sello’s] right to feel differently regarding the matter. But I know other siblings are very hurt and in pain.”

The family’s last-born, Mantoa Molemela, said she still did not understand how the club could be moved.

“We are brothers and sisters but we have different sentiments. I just hope the club can be brought back,” said Mantoa.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena