MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Johannesburg – When TV star and socialite Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tied the knot in a glittering multimillion-rand wedding in January last year, little did South Africans who followed the build-up to the union know the violence and jealousy that dominated the relationship.

The jaw-dropping details are contained in a recorded interview with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi.

It is not known if the interview will still be aired.

Motaung has now come out saying he was “afraid” of Mhlongo when they exchanged vows in the much-publicised wedding.

The allegations were put to Mhlongo, who had not responded by the time of going to print.

Motaung has also accused the Idols SA judge of breaking his ribs and almost knocking out his two teeth in a jealously fuelled violent domestic dispute in their Joburg home last year.

Apart from the violent episodes that rocked their marriage, Motaung, who fled their marital pad after the incidents, said though “he loves” Mhlongo, “he was no longer in love with him” and that he wanted a divorce.

Motaung also accuses Mhlongo of pulling a kitchen knife on him and threatening to butcher both of them to death just three weeks into their relationship.

He also alleged that Mhlongo, who allegedly loves group sex, also suggested that they enjoy a steamy threesome with a stranger when they were in Amsterdam some time ago, adding that Mhlongo often asked if he could bring home sex partners in their marital home for steamy sessions.

In September 2019, Mhlongo and Motaung had a traditional wedding followed by their fairytale white wedding in January last year.

However, months later, people began to suspect trouble in paradise.

Sunday World reported in November that Motaung vacated his matrimonial home in Dainfern, northern Joburg.

At that time, both parties denied they were headed for splitsville.

In the recording, Motaung said he wanted nothing from Mhlongo’s lucrative estate though they married in community of property.

“All I wanted is a car and my clothes because he damaged my car,” he said, noting he would only fight for the division of the estate if Mhlongo did not comply with his demand.

Detailing his first violent experience from the popular Idols SA judge, Motaung said Mhlongo went to Durban while he remained in Joburg.

“This was just three weeks into our relationship. I decided to sleep at my friend’s place.

“When I arrived there, I found him waiting for me at my estate,” he said.

He further said Mhlongo interrogated him about where he had slept, and when he told him that he slept at his friend’s place, he got upset. He said he told him that the relationship was still new for him to be asking him where he slept and what he was doing at his friend’s house, suggesting that they call it quits.

“I took my keys and walked out, he took a knife. I was about to exit, so he said to me ‘if you exit … I’m going to kill us both’. So, I took my keys and I ran.

“He grabbed the knife and said ‘if you walk out, I’m going to stab you’… Now I see this different person.

“I was shit scared and I walked back into the house. He said ‘let’s talk’. He cried and we moved on.”

Motaung also added that Mhlongo, who was driving his Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, tried to force him off the road and bumped his Audi after an altercation at the Idols finale after-party in November 2018.

Motaung said he saw Mhlongo chatting to his former lover and got irritated because they spoke for more than 20 minutes.

He said when he confronted Mhlongo about it, the Sarafina actor said it was just an innocent chat.

When they were driving home, he said, he started chatting on the phone with one of his friends, but Mhlongo lost it and asked who he was chatting with because he should not be doing so at night.

When they arrived home, he said, Mhlongo phoned his then friend TT Mbha and said Motaung was cheating on him.

“So, I get into the car and I drive out. So, as I am driving out, I see him behind with his car. He is trying to follow me to see where I am going. So, I drive and drive and he is flashing his lights and I do not stop.

“And then he hit me off the road with his car. Luckily, there was nothing but grass on my left,” he said.

One of the security guards from a complex near the road saw what was happening and rushed to them, said Motaung.

He said Mhlongo had lied to the security guard that Motaung got into an accident, and he was just trying to help him.

“So, by the time we got married, I was very scared of this person.”

Motaung added that Mhlongo told his parents that he wanted out of their marriage because he did not love him the way he wanted him to love him.

He said he too wanted out of the marriage because there was 80% chance that it would not work.

Motaung said Mhlongo phoned him and told him to return his wedding band.

Mhlongo, in one of the episodes of Somizi & Mohale: The Union, revealed that the lavish rings alone cost R2.9-million.

He said he called his lawyer, who advised him that they were married in community of property and Mhlongo had no right to demand the ring back.

Motaung declined to comment.

*Sunday World will release the full recording of the interview of Mohale Motaung with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi to Sunday World subscribers on Monday.

