Mohale says he is divorcing Somizi

Johannesburg – Mohale Motaung released a statement on Saturday, stating he is in the process of divorcing his estranged husband and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale’s statement reads, “In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are indeed in the process of o divorce.

I wish to make it clear that it has never been my intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrepute to image. While I have maintained my silence in the hopes of an amicable dissolution of our marriage, recent developments compel me to make the following assertions.

I. The conversations heard rn the audio were privileged as they were with one of the producers of Living The Dream With Somizi. I trusted the person with whom I was engaging and did not divulge such details for any material gain.In these conversations I was laying case to reason why I would not want the details of our divorce to be used in the upcoming season of the reality show as this would not reflect the complete truth and furthermore did not want the details thereof to be used for financial gain.

2. Myself and the person in question hod o personal relationship that was been built over years and I felt secure relaying my experience to hrm having been assured that it was privileged. I never imagined that my turmoil would be exploited in this manner. Since the release of the conversations I find myself stripped of my agency and the right I had previously reserved to tell my story. When I was ready.

3. I did in fact experience abuse at the hands of my estranged husband both physical and psychological. It is not my wish to seesaw my experience against his as he only has his conscience to reckon with.

I have been blessed to have the support of family and friends and more especially from members of the public while Igo through this trying time in my life.

To this end, I reserve my right to privacy and not comment further beyond the clarity provided herein.

I wish to quietly conclude the dissolution of my marriage which is now being handled legally and further reserve my right to comment. My focus right now is on my livelihood.”

