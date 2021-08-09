MisuZulu ‘remains king of amaZulu

Johannesburg – Despite the legal wrangle over the rightful king of AmaZulu taking a dramatic turn, with a forensic graphologist confirming the signature on the will of the late AmaZulu King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu was forged, cultural experts say the royal faction challenging the throne has no grounds to stand on.

It was believed that the report disputing the authenticity of the late king’s signature in his will would open the succession battle wide open, but historians and IsiZulu culture scholars differ.

University of Zululand academic and contemporary culture expert Dr Maxwell Shamase said the estate of the late king and throne itself are separate issues.

“Even if there was no will, the late Queen Mantfombi is the only heir-bearing queen because she is the only one of royal blood. She is often referred to as izalankosi [the one who bears the heir to the throne],” Shangase said, adding this has always been the cultural practice.

In an application at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, two of Zwelithini’s daughters – Princess Ntombizosuthu and Princess Ntandoyenkosi – are supporting their mother Queen Sibongile Dlamini in her bid to acquire 50% of the late king’s millions.

Underpinning the claim of Queen Sibongile of the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is that she was married in community of property with the late king, making her eligible to half of the late king’s estate.

She has also asked the court to set aside the execution of King Zwelithini’s will, which saw the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini appointed as the regent, giving her exclusive rights to appoint the heir to the throne.

But Shamase said the legal grounds advanced by Queen Sibongile were flimsy.

“Subsequent to her marrying his majesty the king, she knew that she was entering into a polygamous marriage. If she had issues with that, as the first wife, she should have not consented to the king taking more wives,” Shangase said.

“She never raised this issue before because she knew that her rank was junior within traditional structures of the royal house. Instead, she waited until the king passed on and then raised her displeasure and rejection. In terms of customary law, she will be defeated in court,” he added.

The AmaZulu royal house has been in disarray since the king’s death four months ago. Disputed King MisuZulu kaZwelithini was appointed to the throne by his mother Queen Mantfombi, but his siblings blocked his coronation, saying the next king will not be appointed through a will, but by the royal family seniors.

Professor Jabulani Maphalala, a retired academic with extensive knowledge of Zulu history and cultural norms, told Sunday World that the new evidence on the alleged forged will has no bearing on who should be the heir to the throne.

“The known position of the customary law is that a royal wife whose lobola is paid for by the nation is considered the great wife,” said Maphalala. “

Regardless of what the court says, according to known cultural norms and belief systems since time immemorial, the great wife is the true power behind the throne. She is the only one who bears the heir to the throne. Cases of this nature have never been successful in courts before.”

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha