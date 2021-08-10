Meet the ANC’s candidate for speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus has welcomed the nomination of speaker candidate-elect Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula.

This comes after today’s special caucus meeting to discuss processes towards the election of the speaker convened by the Chief Whip of the majority party, Pemmy Majodina.

This nomination follows last week’s announcements of new changes to the National Executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa where the president indicated that Mapisa – Nqakula will be deployed to a new position.

Until last week, Mapisa Nqakula had served as a Minister of Defence and Military Veterans from June 2012 to August 2021.

Previously, she was Minister of Home Affairs from 2004 to 2009 and Minister of Correctional Services.

Also read:

Pearl Thusi’s love interest revealed as they plan to tie the knot

Real Housewives of Joburg hit by jobs for friends claims

Mohale says he is divorcing Somizi

M-Net gives Somizi time off until abuse allegations matter is resolved

Somizi speaks out on abuse claims made by estranged husband Mohale Motaung

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World