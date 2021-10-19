VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Max Mqadi’s family requests for recovery time for celebrated businessman following shooting

By Sandile Motha
Max Mqadi Photo: SME South Africa

Johannesburg – The family of Max Mqadi, Durban’s uMlazi township businessman and owner of one of the province’s anchor entertainment venues in KwaZulu-Natal, Maxi’s Lifestyle Entertainment Lounge, has requested that he be afforded space to recuperate before making public engagements.

Mqadi was last Thursday ambushed by unknown skilled marksmen and left for dead at his venue’s car park but managed to get away to a place of safety.

His public relations team has since confirmed that the businessman, who is considered as a pioneer of township tourism and hospitality was discharged from hospital on Monday and he was recovering at home.

“We want to take this opportunity to confirm that Mr. Mqadi has been discharged and he is recuperating. We are grateful for all messages of support which have come from people from all walks of life. However, we wish to request that we all give him space as he continues to reflect and count his blessings while appreciating this invaluable gift of life,” read the statement.

Mqadi’s inspiring business journey started off as a one-room shack shinyama and butchery and developed into a state-of-the-art establishment and one of the best hangout spots in the country.

In 2016, Maxi’s Lifestyle became the first South African restaurant to be included in the Conde Nast Traveler magazine as one of the world’s best 207 restaurants.

The award-winning magazine is recognised worldwide and focuses on lifestyle and travel.

The shooting sent shockwaves throughout the country with many South Africans reacting to the news.

Take a look at some of the reactions below: 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.