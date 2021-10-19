Max Mqadi’s family requests for recovery time for celebrated businessman following shooting

Johannesburg – The family of Max Mqadi, Durban’s uMlazi township businessman and owner of one of the province’s anchor entertainment venues in KwaZulu-Natal, Maxi’s Lifestyle Entertainment Lounge, has requested that he be afforded space to recuperate before making public engagements.

Mqadi was last Thursday ambushed by unknown skilled marksmen and left for dead at his venue’s car park but managed to get away to a place of safety.

His public relations team has since confirmed that the businessman, who is considered as a pioneer of township tourism and hospitality was discharged from hospital on Monday and he was recovering at home.

“We want to take this opportunity to confirm that Mr. Mqadi has been discharged and he is recuperating. We are grateful for all messages of support which have come from people from all walks of life. However, we wish to request that we all give him space as he continues to reflect and count his blessings while appreciating this invaluable gift of life,” read the statement.

Mqadi’s inspiring business journey started off as a one-room shack shinyama and butchery and developed into a state-of-the-art establishment and one of the best hangout spots in the country.

In 2016, Maxi’s Lifestyle became the first South African restaurant to be included in the Conde Nast Traveler magazine as one of the world’s best 207 restaurants.

The award-winning magazine is recognised worldwide and focuses on lifestyle and travel.

The shooting sent shockwaves throughout the country with many South Africans reacting to the news.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

We were almost robbed of a township hero, an inspiration to many of us. Speedy recovery Max Mqadi 🙏🏾❤️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 15, 2021

The KZN Provincial Government has strongly condemned the attack on well-known Durban entrepreneur, Max Mqadi, saying it would do everything possible to ensure that the shooting of the restaurateur does not lead to negative sentiment towards township tourism in the province. pic.twitter.com/1necOCOwI1 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) October 15, 2021

Everytime I've been to ka Max I've always seen Max Mqadi just chilling at the parking lot talking to some people with no bodyguards on site. Could tell the dude was comfortable in his neighborhood. It's sad now cause he won't be comfortable anymore. pic.twitter.com/fTubbyAPNb — Boy Vincent (@Vincent_Biyela) October 15, 2021

Max Mqadi 's story is just another reminder of how being Successful in the black community is an extreme sport. Futhi uzothola ukuthi abantu abaseduze kwakhe who plotted this kind of thing against him. His own circle. pic.twitter.com/oVdNFl2q6O — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) October 16, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha