Matric learner survives kidnapping attempt in Johannesburg

Johannesburg – An 18-year-old Grade 12 girl learner from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg survived a kidnapping attempt on Friday morning, the Gauteng Department of Education (GOE) has said.

According to the GOE, the incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday morning, near Lyndhurst Primary School when she was walking to school.

The GOE said in a statement, “According to information at our disposal, a white Chevrolet sedan with four male occupants reportedly drove towards her and one armed male allegedly grabbed her into the vehicle. However, she reportedly fought the armed man off and screamed, which alerted bystanders and scared the suspects into fleeing the scene.”

A staff member, who happened to pass the location where the incident took place, safely accompanied her to school, the GOE further stated.

The matter was reported to the Sandringham Police Station and she received trauma counselling from the Psycho-Social Unit.

The GOE went on to to confirm that the E. P.Baumann Primary School girl learner who was kidnapped on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 is still missing.

“We call upon the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist ongoing investigations. We are devastated to learn of another learner kidnapping ordeal in the province this week, but we are glad that this particular attempt failed,” the GOE further stated.

“Indeed, we must applaud the concerned citizens who managed to intervene and assist our learner,” said Gauteng Education MEG Mr Panyaza Lesufi.

“In a meeting which we held today, with our SGB associations, we agreed that all screening and scanning procedures must be done inside the school premises with immediate effect,” Lesufi further said.

